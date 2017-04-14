New officers at Elks Lodge No. 2349
(Photo special to the Independent)
Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction, 2455 N. Apache Trail, on April 1 installed its new officers. They are, front row, from right to left, Trustee Saga Verble, Trustee Jennifer Brindley, Secretary Mo Russell, Exalted Ruler Robert Carr II and Tiler James Woolsey. Back row, right to left, are Trustee Ric McNally, Esquire Eugene L. Koerber, Chaplain Diane Hopkins, Trustee Jeff Oehm, Loyal Knight Sherry Coker, Treasurer Vicki Petrovsky, Trustee Shelly Groen-Oehm and Leading Knight Heather McClellan.
