Photo: Roger White and Irene White new members of Apache Junction Mounted Rangers
Roger White (left) and Irene White (right) were sworn in to the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers by Richard Sterba (center) at Festival of the Superstitions on Nov. 11. For more information on AJMR, go to http://www.ajmountedrangers.org/.
