Photo: New Apache Junction Mounted Rangers
(Photo special to the Independent, courtesy of Joan Felkner)
From left, Robert Clark of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers swears in Virgil “Lou” Louis Stines and Steven “Mark” Stines. The group’s website is www.ajmountedrangers.org.
