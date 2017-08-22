Meet Your Neighbor: Sally Marks

Editor’s note: Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form or to nominate a neighbor, send an e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com.
Name: Sally Marks
Town/neighborhood: Boulder Mountain in northeast Mesa.
When and why I moved here: My parents moved the family to Mesa from South Chicago in 1961. Mom and Dad said we relocated so we could enjoy sunshine and safety, but I think the fact that the Cubs held spring training a couple miles from our house played a big role in the decision-making process. I moved to east Mesa 15 years ago. I love being surrounded by the desert.
What I like most about living here: Even after all these years I am in awe of the mystical beauty of the Superstition Mountains.
What I do: Public relations specialist for the Apache Junction Unified School District.
What I like most about what I do: I love working for an organization where everyone is committed to the same goal – helping the school children of AJUSD receive a first-rate education.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: The people of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and the surrounding areas have the opportunity to help shape the future of our school children in a very significant way. The change I’d like to see is for the community to view education as an investment, not a tax burden.
Favorite community cause & why: I’m involved in the Red Mountain District of Soka Gakkai International-USA, a Buddhist organization focused on achieving world peace through individual happiness. It’s an international organization, but the core efforts begin at the individual (and local) level.
My family: I have two daughters, two granddaughters and three pet bunnies (all male).
My interests and hobbies: I enjoy golf, hiking, kayaking, tennis and softball. My more sedentary interests are reading and comedy writing.
The trait(s) I admire in others: Kindness.
People who inspired me (and how): I am inspired by anyone who sees beyond their own needs and reaches out to help others. Mother Teresa is a great example, but I’m impressed by everyday acts of kindness as well. It doesn’t matter if it’s as simple as someone opening the door for me when I have an arm full of groceries or just a sincere smile. All acts of kindness inspire me.
My guiding philosophy: Make small efforts every day to make the world a better place.