Gold Canyon’s Mary Meyer one of eight who provided artwork for 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards honorees

Eight Arizona artists representing a range of mediums – including Mary Meyer of Gold Canyon – provided awards for recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Arts Awards.
The awards were presented at the 36th annual Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and celebration on May 4 at the Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale. The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor.
“Each year, we engage with artists from around the state to design awards that reflect Arizona’s incredible diversity in both individual talent and creativity,” Catherine “Rusty” Foley, executive director of the Arizona Citizens for the Arts, said in a press release.
Ms. Meyer of Gold Canyon explores the shapes, patterns and symmetries that connect our bodies with the natural world. Driven by materiality and process, her work is strongly influenced by a background in traditional stone carving and foundry casting methods. Ms. Meyer’s wall panels and installations are comprised of various media – wood, paper, wax, ceramic, sand – with an emphasis on reflective components such as metal castings, found objects, and graphite surface treatments, according to the release.
Since 1981, more than 200 artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor’s Arts Awards.
The Arizona Citizens for the Arts, a 35-year-old 501(c)3 organization, acts as the eyes, ears and voice of the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Arizona at the State Legislature, in local city halls and partnerships with business and community leaders involved in building and supporting quality of life in Arizona, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.