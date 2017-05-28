Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court April 2-22

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court April 2-8 included:
•Michael Matthew Hunt and Candice Joel Nolf, both of Apache Junction.
•Carl Daniel Livingston of Maricopa and Madison Anna Marie Piercy of Apache Junction.
•Dylan James Karver and Suzieann Maryellen Carmichael, both of Apache Junction.
•Ryan Cagle Martin and Billie Jean Doehring, both of Apache Junction.
•Robert Michael Bilotti and Christy Lynn Shreve, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court April 9-22 included:
• Robert Scott Alexander and Carmen Maria Plumey, both of Gold Canyon.
•Wyatt James Ferreira and Kayl Breanne Phelah, both of Gold Canyon.