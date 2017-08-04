Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court May 28-June 3 included:
•Mark Joseph Richardson and Khrystyna Dominique Bollig, both of Apache Junction.
•Curtis James Baughman of Apache Junction and Susan Marie Hammon of San Tan Valley.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court June 4-10 included:
•Michael William Gregory and Nicole Rae Saidi, both of Apache Junction.
•Cecil Lynn Atkinson and Tamara Kay Maughmer, both of Apache Junction.
•Paul Richard Leiferman and Laura Bea Schaffer, both of Apache Junction.
•Brandon Michael Morris and Ashley Leann Campbell, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from June 18-24 included:
•Brian Scott Wallace and Heather Nicole Torgerson, both of Apache Junction.
•Justin Michael Hamby and Theresa Marie Jose, both of Apache Junction.
***
