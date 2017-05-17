Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court March 6-12 included:
•Michael Shane Geary and Diana Lynn Butterfield, both of Apache Junction.
•Kody Gene McLean and Jessica Grace Franks, both of Apache Junction.
•Alfred Henry Turner Jr. and Margaret Ruth Maxwell-Duran, both of Gold Canyon.
•Tyler Andrew Kisler and Stephanie Marie Cloyd, both of Apache Junction.
•Sean Paul Hardy and Lona Denise Mason-Rudd, both of Apache Junction.
•Joseph Ray Thompson and Jasmine Shawann Scott, both of Gold Canyon.
•Dusty Jack Self and Cynthia Ann Dodson, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court March 19-25 included:
•Tyler Stephen Jones and Rebecca Jean Boen, both of Apache Junction.
•Eric Randall Frame and Pamela Jo Sparks, both of Apache Junction.
•David Russell Christensen and Cecily Larue Francis, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court March 26-April 1 included:
•Raul Moreno Holguin and Melanie Wood Harvey, both of Apache Junction.
•John Gibson McMillan and Carolyn Jean Encinas, both of Apache Junction.
•Jason Cory Straub of Apache Junction and Kellie Leann Szabo of San Tan Valley.
•Colin James Hawkins and Shannon Alexis Laundra, both of Apache Junction.
•Robert William Fitzjarrell and Heather Marie Wolek, both of Apache Junction.
•Victor Gonzales of Maricopa and Rachel Elayne Smith of Apache Junction.