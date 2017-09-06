Marriage licenses filed July 9-15 in Pinal Superior Court
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from July 9 to July 15 included:
•Stefan Michael Josefowicz and Jacquelyn De Freitas, both of Apache Junction.
•James Leo Long and Josie Guzman Olivarez, both of Apache Junction.
•Richard Eugene Wagner and Karen Darlene Brockhoff, both of Gold Canyon.
•Robert Lyman Ryan and Bonnie Christine Davidson, both of Apache Junction.
•Guillermo Lorezo Davalos and Skylar Lynn Herrera, both of Apache Junction.
