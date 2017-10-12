Marriage licenses filed July 30-Aug. 26 in Pinal Superior Court

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from July 30 to Aug. 5 included:
•Michael Edward Wilkins of Mesa and Debra Lynn Jarosik of Apache Junction.
•Brandon Evan Simpson and Angela Kay Amith, both of Apache Junction.
•Todd Michael Harding of Apache Junction and Grace Elizabeth Miller of Gilbert.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Aug. 6-12 included:
•John Paul Morris and Melanie Lia Hafner, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Aug. 13-19 included:
•Dillon Page Gerdes and Katherine Mae Rodriguez, both of Apache Junction.
•Bruce Cameron Beal and Danielle Marie Dintelman, both of Apache Junction.
•Dustin James Kerr of Mesa and Brandi Lee Hensley of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Aug. 20-26 included:
•Kenneth Dean Darling and Stephanie Nicole Hagar, both of Apache Junction.
•Benjamin Witt David and Kellie Marie Tolliver, both of Apache Junction.