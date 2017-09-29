Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court July 16-29

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from July 16 to 22 included:

•Lawrence Kenji Baginski and Marlez May French, both of Apache Junction.
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from July 23 to 29 included:
•Leslie Roy Weinberger and Joyce May Doran, both of Apache Junction.
•Michael Joseph Genovese II and Renee Joan Sanders, both of Apache Junction.
•Gary Allan Bessken and Linda Marie Roth, both of Apache Junction.
•Alexander Stewart Griffis of Gilbert and Morgan Ashlee Smith of Apache Junction.

