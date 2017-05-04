Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Feb. 19-March 5

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from Feb. 19-26 included:
•Jacob Michael Smalley and Courtney Karole Fowler, both of Apache Junction.
•Taeylar Paige Hill and Brittany Marie Larson, both of Apache Junction.
•Nicholas William Castro and Jamie Frances Bonillas, both of Apache Junction.
•Robert Anthony Ochoa and Bobbi Jo Ochoa, both of Apache Junction.
•Daniel Patrick Mcquade and Rebecca Marie Sharp, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from Feb. 27-March 5 included:
•Christopher Andrew Stacy and Linda Ann Salazar, both of Apache Junction.
•Rodolfo Palomares Jr. and Amy Rene Horn, both of Apache Junction.
•Kenneth James Johnson and Christine Loretta Rasmussen, both of Apache Junction.
•Howard J. Williamson and Beth Ann Villa, both of Apache Junction.
•Theodore William McNally and Patricia Rose Suprik, both of Apache Junction.