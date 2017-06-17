Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court April 23-May 20
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court April 23-29 included:
•Lynn Michael Davis and Delia Lucienne Kramer, both of Apache Junction.
•Jacob H. Eckhardt and Madison Nicole Hernandez, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court May 7-13 included:
•John Allen Greenawalt and Shauna Jean Kelley, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court May 14-20 included:
•Pascual Tomas Loarca and Moriah Lynn Tonkinson, both of Apache Junction.
