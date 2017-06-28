Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles donates $4,250 to local groups

On May 23 the Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850 presented four checks totaling $4,250.
Two checks of $1,062.50 went to Karen Warhus, food services director at Apache Junction Unified School District. One was from the Eagles Aeries and the other from the auxiliary for the Feed the Children Program, which provides food boxes for families in need during fall, Christmas and spring breaks.
A check was presented to Rosie Portugal-Brastad, Project Help coordinator, to help needy children at AJUSD schools. She received $1,062.50 from the Eagles No. 3850 Auxiliary.
Also receiving a check for $1,062.50 from the Eagles No. 3850 Aerie was Belinda Buhrig, athletic secretary for Apache Junction High School. The money will go toward the fees for children who cannot afford to play sports at the high school.
All these donations were made possible from the generous check of $4,250 the Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850 received from the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Committee for volunteering our time at the LDD rodeo and dance. A big thank you goes out to all Eagles members who volunteered their time. We are the Eagles – people helping people.
