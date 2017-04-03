Logan Reichwald of Apache Junction wins bull-riding championship

Logan Reichwald rides a bull during the Outlaw Annies competition. (Photo by Bob Adams, special to the Independent)

On Saturday March 18, 12-year-old Logan T. Reichwald of Apache Junction won the 2017 Championship and Buckle for bull riding in the Novice Division at the Cowboys for Kids Rodeo at Outlaw Annies in Cave Creek.

Logan continues to epitomize the Apache Junction winning spirit and attitude that is prevalent in our city.

Some may remember a previous article that mentioned a serious bull-riding injury that Logan sustained approximately nine months ago that sidelined him from bull riding for seven months.

Logan embraces the Apache Junction attitude of never give up no matter how many times you get knocked down.

Logan is a sixth grader at Desert Vista Elementary School in our great city of winners.

He rides bulls and steers on Thursday and Saturday nights at The Hitching Post Pizza, 2341 N. Apache Trail.

