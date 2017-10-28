Logan Reichwald wins at Arizona Jr High/ High School Rodeo in Wickenburg

(Special to the Independent)

Logan Reichwald once again represented Apache Junction proudly the weekend of Oct. 20-21 in Wickenburg, Arizona, at the Arizona Jr High/ High School Rodeo.

Friday Logan took first with a 71 point ride.

Saturday he took third with a 62 point ride.

Overall for the weekend he took the win and the buckle back home to Apache Junction.

Out of 10 riders in the junior high division, Logan was one of two riders to cover both days.

Editor’s note: Stacie Reichwald is an Apache Junction resident.

