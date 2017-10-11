Logan Reichwald, 12, wins at Bad to the Bone Ironman Bull Riding Event

Logan Reichwald, 12, of Apache Junction was at it again last weekend – this time in Whiteriver, Arizona – at the Bad to the Bone Ironman Bull Riding Event on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The Cactus Canyon Junior High School student was entered in two divisions: Peewee ages 13 and under and juniors ages 15 and under.
He won the peewee division, scoring a 67 and also winning his seventh buckle this year. He rode a bull named Grinch (black bull in pictures).
He had a great showing on his junior division bull, which was hot in the chute and had never had a rider on his back. He didn’t have a name yet.
Logan is getting prepared for his next junior-high rodeo, which will be held Oct. 21-22 in Wickenburg.
You can always catch him on Spear J Cattle Co.’s bulls Thursdays and Saturdays at the Hitching Post, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Bucking starts at 8 p.m.
Editor’s note: Stacie Reichwald is an Apache Junction resident.