Logan Reichwald, 12, wins at Bad to the Bone Ironman Bull Riding Event

Oct 11th, 2017 · by , · Comments:

Logan Reichwald, 12, a seventh-grade student a Cactus Canyon Junior High School, competed at the Sept. 30 Bad to the Bone Ironman Bull Riding Event in Whiteriver. Above he is on a bull named Grinch. Below he is on an unnamed bull.

Logan Reichwald, 12, of Apache Junction was at it again last weekend – this time in Whiteriver, Arizona – at the Bad to the Bone Ironman Bull Riding Event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Cactus Canyon Junior High School student was entered in two divisions: Peewee ages 13 and under and juniors ages 15 and under.

He won the peewee division, scoring a 67 and also winning his seventh buckle this year. He rode a bull named Grinch (black bull in pictures).

He had a great showing on his junior division bull, which was hot in the chute and had never had a rider on his back. He didn’t have a name yet.

Logan is getting prepared for his next junior-high rodeo, which will be held Oct. 21-22 in Wickenburg.

You can always catch him on Spear J Cattle Co.’s bulls Thursdays and Saturdays at the Hitching Post, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Bucking starts at 8 p.m.

Editor’s note: Stacie Reichwald is an Apache Junction resident.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie