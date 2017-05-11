Local horsemen Biff Stransky and Tom Small pack trash on Earth Day
(Photo special to the Independent, by Tess Lewis-Stransky)
Neighbors Biff Stransky and Tom Small were very busy Earth Day morning, Saturday, April 22. Tired of looking at abandoned trash left by a camper on state land, the two horsemen decided to just clean it up. The trash was found east of the rodeo grounds and west of State Route 88, photographer Tess Lewis-Stransky said in an e-mailed response to questions. “Thanks, guys. Your efforts are much appreciated,” she wrote about Mr. Stransky and Mr. Small.
