Lerdean Hamann of Apache Junction celebrates 101st birthday
(Photo special to the Independent)
Lerdean Hamann celebrated her 101st birthday with her daughter, Lynn Ebsen, and neighbors on April 11. She lives independently in the LaCasa Blanca senior community in Apache Junction. She attributes her longevity to God and clean living, according to Linda Krecklau.
