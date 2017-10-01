Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction installs officers

During its annual celebration dinner on Sept. 25, the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction installed its new officers for the next two years: Jeff Struble as president, Robert Leigh as secretary and Kris Suarez as treasurer.
“We would like to thank our outgoing president, Art Fesler-Butts, for his years of dedication and leadership for the club and community. Under his leadership the club membership has grown 16 percent, we have increased our youth interaction and expanded the club’s footprint in the community,” Mr. Struble said in a press release.
Kiwanis is centered on serving the children in the community.
“We do this by providing assistance during Thanksgiving and Christmas. We also work with the local elementary schools by providing curriculum material for the Title 1 program. We sponsor the ‘Building America’ program in the sixth grades of our local elementary schools. In the near future we will be hosting a talent show for the young people of our community. This is all done because the children are our future,” Mr. Struble said.
The club meets the second and fourth Mondays of every month in the back room of the Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. For information on meeting times, joining or learning more about the organization, call Mr. Struble at 480-694-5100.
“You are more than welcome to stop in at our meetings and share in our quest of building the youth of our community,” Mr. Struble said.
Editor’s note: We invite readers to submit news of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon residents by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com. Items run as space is available.