Apache Junction residents Johnson, Warneckes featured speakers July 23 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Three Apache Junction residents are featured speakers Sunday, July 23, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
The talks are:
•8 a.m.: Agave Nectar, Nopalitos: Taste Desert Edibles: Learn some of the edible and medicinal uses for native Sonoran desert plants on a leisurely guided walk. Apache Junction resident and desert plants enthusiast Jim Shepherd will show his audience prickly pear cacti and mesquite trees. What’s more, they’ll have a chance to taste a few desert edible samples ranging from prickly pear jelly to nopalitos, mesquite flour and agave nectar. During his walk Jim shares a synopsis of arboretum history and narrates ways prickly pear cacti, ratany, agaves and jojobas have fed, healed and clothed Sonoran desert peoples for more than 1,000 years. Jim advises this guided tour explores the Curandero Trail, which has steep sections that are not suitable for visitors who use wheelchairs or walkers. His tour begins from the arboretum visitor center and is included with $12.50 daily admission.
•9:20 a.m.: Arizona’s Edible Mushrooms lecture and slide show: Summer rains in Arizona ponderosa pine forests could mean July and August will be prime time for harvesting tasty native mushrooms. Arizona fungophiles are optimistic that precipitation this month will sprout mushrooms that summon visions of culinary adventure and haute cuisine: chanterelles, morels, oysters and boletes; shaggy-manes and lobster mushrooms – plus the Caesar’s amanita, unique to our American Southwest. Even puffballs are edible, as you’ll learn in a lecture by Apache Junction authors, videographers and fungi aficionados Jim and Dana Warnecke. They’ll have copies of their video “Arizona’s 11 Most Edible Mushrooms,” presenting the what, where, when, how and why of Grand Canyon state fungi foraging. Jim and Dana will offer a discount on their DVD ($13 cash or check accepted) for those who attend the talk.
“If one hunted only the 11 species presented in our 21-minute film, it would still be enough for a lifetime of tasty pleasures,” Mr. Warnecke said. “This professionally produced film contains lush and illustrative cinematography of fungi. You’ll see all the distinguishing features of these choice edibles in clear, close-up detail.”
For a sneak preview, check out fishheadproductions.net.
Find a mushroom hunters’ checklist read precautionary advice even get tips on training your dog to find fungi at arizona-mushrooms.org.
Check the Boyce Thompson Arboretum event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free.
Editor’s note: Paul A. Wolterbeek works at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.