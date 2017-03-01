January students of the month for Apache Junction Unified School District

(Photo special to the Independent by Dana Hawman-Trumbull)

 

January students of the month for Apache Junction Unified School District, presented at the Feb. 14 governing board meeting, were, from left: Marc Candelaria, Darren Casey, Reagan Longacre, Laxy Alamillo, Teagan Rozell-Dewey, Connor Cortez, Danae Liguori, Jason Melo and Carson Greene. At far right is Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson. Back row, from left, are AJUSD Governing Board members Mike Weaver, Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia, Dena Kimble and Jodi Ehrlich; and Elks Lodge No. 2349 Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack.

