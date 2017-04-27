Jacob Briones volunteer of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District

Cactus Canyon Junior High Principal Courtney Castelhano on April 11 announced that Jacob Briones, above, a senior at Apache Junction High School, was the volunteer of the month for March.
“Jacob Briones gives 110 percent in everything he does. About five years ago, while in junior high at Cactus Canyon, Jacob broke his ankle in P.E. and was assigned as our office aide for a few months. From that moment, he started helping and has never stopped. He has helped our office staff and teachers, and he has been a big part of all of our sports programs throughout the years. At games, he wears dress pants and a CCJH sports polo, leaving coaches from the other teams thinking he is a coach, instead of a teenage volunteer,” she said. “In addition to being a huge part of our sports program, Jacob has volunteered as a camp counselor every summer in the district’s Camp Invention program. It’s so much fun to watch him lead the 100-plus student campers in camp chants and songs. Jacob is a senior this year at Apache Junction High School, and he then will be off to college at GCU. We will miss him, we are proud of him, and we want to thank him for being such a strong role model for our youth.”