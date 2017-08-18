Heather McClellan represents Apache Junction Elks Lodge at grand lodge convention

The 2016-17 All-American Lodges were recognized July 17 in Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Nevada. Receiving the most-coveted lodge honor in Division 4 on behalf of Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail, was Heather McClellan, exalted ruler.
According to former Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack, the local lodge is very active in the community and very competitive.
“Give the lodge a goal or a contest it will meet the goal of won the contest,” he wrote in an article printed in the July 16 issue of the Grand Lodge Convention newsletter. The Apache Junction lodge has won the All-American Lodge contest once each in divisions 5 and 3 and three times in division 4, including in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
“One of the most important things the lodge does is to invite other organizations that volunteer in the community to meet at our lodge,” Mr. Mack wrote. “For example, members of the Superstition Search and Rescue organization have become Elks and officers at the lodge.”
The lodge uses a Freedom Grant to help homeless military veterans by working with the Phoenix Veterans Hospital, Mr. Mack wrote. Another activity is to bus veterans from the VA Hospital to Canyon Lake to take a ride and have lunch on the Dolly Steamboat.
