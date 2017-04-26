Gold Canyon Troop 219 scouts attend council meeting

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Boy Scouts from Troop 2019, which meets at Superstition Foothills Baptist Church, 6338 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, attended the April 18 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council. They were, front row, from left: Gabe Morris, 16, a student at Apache Junction High School; Ethan Heavens, 15, a student from Apache Junction High School; Lucas Utt, 15, a student from Apache Junction High School; Craig Byrd, 13, a student from Cactus Canyon Junior High School; and Nicholas Utt, 13, a student at Cactus Canyon Junior High School. In the back is Assistant Scoutmaster Brad Oolman. The scouts attended the meeting as part of a merit badge for citizenship in the community.

