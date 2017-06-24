Gold Canyon resident Mirza Fareed Baig plans to run for Arizona governor

Editor’s note: Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile or to nominate a local resident, send an e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com.
My name: Mirza Fareed Baig.
Date of birth: Sept. 9, 1943.
Education: Bachelor of arts (economics and political science), Dhaka University, Bangladesh.
Occupation: Transportation business operated in Washington, DC, area. Registered lobbyist in the state of Arizona.
Candidate for: Governor of the state of Arizona.
Party affiliation: Democrat.
Religion: Sunni Muslim.
Reason to run for governor: My primary reason to run for this coveted office of governor is, as I look back for many, many years the status quo has not changed, every elected leader failed to improvise the conditions of average people. In fact, poverty is on the rise, health systems are on the decline and education standards are on life support. What in reality has changed is the addition of the prison population. The crime rate is one of the worst in the nation. Observing the outlandish daily lives of people has fired me up so I decided to add voice to the voiceless, disenfranchised, disillusioned and deeply polarized people of Arizona. Given a chance, all I am asking for is a period of 90 days to govern our fantastic state. You can have my sincere promise, I will turn around the living conditions. Where you will see your hopes emerging from a dismal situation, you will start looking up in optimism, instead of looking at the downward spiral. As promised, after 90 days I shall call for a town hall meeting. If majority of the participants do not see any glimmer of hope that I rekindled is not enough, then I shall resign.
How I envisage to accomplish my plans: By prioritizing and taking immediate action on:
A. Creating jobs to eradicate poverty.
B. Raising minimum wages from $8.05 to $12 an hour.
C. Raising salaries of the teachers; improve the grey areas in education system.
D. Establish four tax-free industrial zones in eastern, western, northern and southern counties.
E. Border security. Whatever it takes our law enforcement officers recommend they will be provided with. Illegal immigrants will be deported the same day and anyone harboring or employing them will be arrested.
F. Public transportation will be extended to every corner of the state to look and reach their workplace.
G. Allow parole to all prisoners held on minor misdemeanors. Everybody needs a second chance in life. As we speak Arizona has a prison population of around 32,000 and the cost of maintaining one prisoner is $68 per day amounting to about $2 million a day. I will right away make sure at least 50 percent of them get their fair trial. Right now Arizona has the most prisoners in the U.S. and the U.S. has the most prison population in the whole wide world. The money saved from prisons can finance other pressing needy ones. I am fully cognizant our people are long waiting for a government of transparency, honesty and empathy. I will make sure my cabinet members will be fully vetted by the professionals and come up with most-cerebral candidates who will share my vision to transform this bright and beautiful, always-sunny state with lots of lakes, home to numerous parks and endless sightseeing places to visit to a prosperous state.
Contact information: Mirza Fareed Baig, 9310 E. Four Peaks Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ, 85118; 480-983-0962; andmfb777@hotmail.com.