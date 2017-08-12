Fareed Baig of Gold Canyon joins Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain
From left, Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain membership chair Len LaFlesch on July 26 welcomed the club’s newest member, Fareed Baig.
Fareed Baig of Gold Canyon has joined the Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain. Mr. Fareed was a member previously and is re-joining the club. The club was chartered by Rotary International on Jan. 9, 1961. It meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/neighbors/gold-canyon-resident-mirza-fareed-baig-plans-to-run-for-arizona-governor/]
