Enjoying the Arizona Renaissance Festival

Mar 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Photo special to the Independent

From left are Kristen Baker, Margo DeJaynes, Alissa Baker and Barb Baker at the Arizona Renaissance Festival, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60, east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort. Ms. DeJaynes won Arizona Renaissance Festival from an Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent raffle drawing at the newspaper’s Lost Dutchman Days booth and was asked to snap a photo at the festival. “Enjoyed the tickets yesterday (that) I won at rodeo raffle. Thank you so very much.  I gave any extra tickets to folks in ticket line expounding that they were won through the AJ Independent News.  “Wow, thanks,” typifies the response,” she wrote in an e-mail.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie