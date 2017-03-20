Enjoying the Arizona Renaissance Festival

From left are Kristen Baker, Margo DeJaynes, Alissa Baker and Barb Baker at the Arizona Renaissance Festival, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60, east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort. Ms. DeJaynes won Arizona Renaissance Festival from an Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent raffle drawing at the newspaper’s Lost Dutchman Days booth and was asked to snap a photo at the festival. “Enjoyed the tickets yesterday (that) I won at rodeo raffle. Thank you so very much. I gave any extra tickets to folks in ticket line expounding that they were won through the AJ Independent News. “Wow, thanks,” typifies the response,” she wrote in an e-mail.