Photos: Employees, volunteer of the month honored at Apache Junction schools
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From right, Four Peaks Elementary School Principal Brenda Farris presents the December certified employee of the month award to Mindy Carney at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board. Four Peaks is at 1785 N. Idaho Road. The school website is http://www.ajusd.org/fpes.cfm?subpage=287628.
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From left are Bradley Hurford, who received classified employee of the month, and Mrs. Farris.
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From left are Ray Hixson, volunteer of the month; AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson; and Mrs. Farris.
