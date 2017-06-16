Educators of the year announced at chamber event
At right, Dr. Jeff Bunkelman of Central Arizona College speaks about CAC Professor of the Year Barbara Bushelle, left. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
From left are Andrea Chisolm, outgoing Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce executive committee chairwoman, and Ian Moulton, Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus Professor of the Year. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Apache Junction Unified School District Teacher of the Year.
(Submitted photo)
The 2017 Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Banquet was held June 1 at Dolce Vita, 3301 S. Goldfield Road.
In addition to awards for businesses and nonprofits (http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/apache-junction-chamber-community-awards-ceremony-held/), the educators of the year were honored.
They were:
- Dave Balogh, Apache Junction Unified School District Teacher of the Year.
- Barbara Bushelle, Central Arizona College Professor of the Year.
- Ian Moulton, Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus Professor of the Year.
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce partners with federal, state and local entities, community organizations and the business community to create an environment that is attractive to positive economic growth and opportunities, according to its website, www.ajchamber.com.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.