Cindy Queen elected first VP for Department of Arizona American Legion Auxiliary

A member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27 in Apache Junction has been elected to an office within the Department of Arizona American Legion Auxiliary for 2017-18. The post is at 1018 S. Meridian Road; the website is http://www.apachepost27az.org/.
Cindy Queen, a member of Unit 27 in Apache Junction, was elected ALA Department first vice president at the 2017 American Legion Auxiliary Convention held in Carefree.
“Over the next year, the American Legion Auxiliary will positively affect the lives of thousands of Arizona veterans, military, local families and their communities—and my goal is to make sure we can continue to do so in the years to come,” 2017 ALA President Yolanda Bonilla said in a press release.
Last year, Arizona ALA members volunteered more than 175,000 hours of service to veterans and to the Veteran Health Care System in Phoenix, Prescott and Tucson. They hold annual “Christmas shops” at these locations where hundreds of veterans shop, at no cost, for themselves and their loved ones.
The Arizona American Legion Auxiliary partners with the Arizona Veterans Administration to conduct a Veterans’ Creative Arts Festival—a program designed to further rehabilitate both inpatients and outpatients through art. Arizona members donate clothing and personal care items to local veteran organizations such as Veterans Helping Veterans, Veterans First and Mary Ellen’s Place. They attend and contribute truckloads of clothing and other goods to local Stand downs supporting veterans. This past year, the Arizona American Legion Family raised over $50,000 for Soldier’s Best Friend an Arizona organization that pairs combat veterans with a specially trained companion dogs. These described efforts just skim the surface of the work being done across Arizona by the American Legion Family.
For more information about the American Legion Family efforts or how to help, e-mail the Department of Arizona ALA Public Relations at ALAdeptAZpr@gmail.com or go to www.ALADeptAZ.org.