Chamberlains new members of AJ Mounted Rangers
(Special to the Independent, by Joan Felkner)
From left, Capt. Lyle Gallagher swears in new Apache Junction Mounted Rangers members Kathleen and Harvey Chamberlain. “More help to make money for the kids of Apache Junction,”Joan Felkner, AJ Mounted Rangers public information officer, said.
