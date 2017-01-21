Cards sought for Apache Junction resident Della Daugherty, who turns 100 on Jan. 27

Della Daugherty, a long-time resident of Apache Junction, will turn 100 on Jan. 27 and her family is seeking cards to present to her.
Della Daggett was born in West Union, Iowa, and married Frank Johnson in 1942. Mr. Johnson died in 1983. In 1990, she married Fred Daugherty, who died in 1998. Mrs. Daugherty has three children: Dick, who lives near Tuscon with wife Barbara; Jim who lives in Apache Junction; and Linda, who lives in Apache Junction. She has numerous grandchildren.
Help Mrs. Daugherty celebrate by sending a card to P. O. Box 7941, Apache Junction, AZ 85178-7941. E-mail messages can be sent to a family member at f.raab@ieee.org who will print it out and send to her.