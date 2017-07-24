Andrea Jo Bevier graduates from Fort Hays State University

An Apache Junction student is among 2,124 students who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays (Kansas) State University, in the spring 2017 semester.
Andrea Jo Bevier received a master of science in instructional technology.
Fort Hays State, one of six public universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation, according to a press release.
***
