Arizona Commemorative Air Force welcomes home its bombers

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force welcomed home two of its most famous airplanes on Oct. 9 and two Apache Junction residents had a front-row seat.
Thomas Sumner and his wife, both of Apache Junction attended the welcoming ceremony for the B-25 and B-17 at the Arizona Commemorative Air For Museum, 2017 North Greenfield Road, in Mesa. The Commemorative Air Force Museum has planes from 1912 to the Vietnam War.
“It’s something to do,” he said. “I’ve been here once before when they had the (B)-17.”
The B-17 and B-25 leave at the end of May to visit many cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to the website schedule https://www.azcaf.org/.
Mr. Sumner served in the U.S. Air Forcein Vietnam, he said.
“I was in four years,” he said. “Clovis, New Mexico, and Vietnam,”
His wife, Susan, was a teacher.
“I just love watching planes take off and land and the ones coming in are very historic,” she said. “And I used to teach, mostly junior high American history.”
She said visiting the museum was important for people to learn history.
“To go through all of the displays in the museum and read the stories,” she said. “It helps people to realize there was actually a lot done for their freedom.”
Kristin DiLorenzo is a load-master volunteer who is in the flight crew on the B-25, B-17 and B-47.
“Basically what that means is I am at the back of the airplane when it is flying,” she said.
Being at the back of the airplane allows her to see provide an extra level for safety for both the passengers and the airplanes themselves, she said.
Ms. DiLorenzo said the B-17 was mostly on the east coast and the B-25 was on the west coast this past summer.
“Instead of having everyone have to travel here to see our aircraft,’ she said. “We can actually take our planes closer to where they live.”
Currently there are only nine or 10 B-17s flying in the world, Ms. DiLorenzo said.
“This is amazingly part of Mesa culture. Ive noticed a lot of people started getting on the Facebook page and will post the flight times,” she said. “And people get excited and then sit in their backyards and wait for the planes to come over if the runaways are going the right way.”
Nancy O’Donell, another volunteer, joined the crew because her father was a crewman on the B-25 in World War II.
“I can’t wait to be able to run outside,” she said.
Ms. DiLorenzo went on tour last year but did not go this year.
“I’m just really excited to see my planes,” she said. “I haven’t seen them since they left.”
