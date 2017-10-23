Apache Junction Unified School District students of the month honored

Oct 23rd, 2017

(Photo special to the Independent by Sally Marks, AJUSD)

September students of the month at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Oct. 17 board meeting. Back row, from left, are Dr. Krista Anderson, Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent; governing board members Jodi Ehrlick, Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia, and Michael Weaver; Nick Hunt, Apache Junction High School student; and Dennis Mack, representing Elks Lodge No. 2349. Front row, from left, are: Simon Deal, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; Esther Niemann, Apache Junction High School; Emily Sosa, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; Tiffany Hutcheson, Desert Vista Elementary School; Francisco Bailon, Desert Vista Elementary School; Jacob Lofgreen, Peralta Trail Elementary School; McKenzie Awong, Peralta Trail Elementary School; and Johnny Baca, Four Peaks Elementary School. Not pictured is Joselena Ocampo os Four Peaks Elementary School.

