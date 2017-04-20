Apache Junction Unified School District employees of the month for March
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting April 11 recognized its employees of the month for March. Above, from left, are classified employee of the month Sharon Williams and Courtney Castelhano, principal, both from Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Avenue. Below, from left, are certified employee of the month Regan Roach and Principal Castelhano.
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com
