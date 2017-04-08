Apache Junction selects interim public works director

John Mitchell, who has served in municipal utility and public works capacities in California and Arizona for more than 30 years, has been named interim public works director for the city of Apache Junction, effective April 3.
Mr. Mitchell takes over for Giao Pham, who has been selected as the new deputy public works director for the town of Gilbert after 10 years with Apache Junction.
Mr. Mitchell served for 22 years in various positions with the city of Fresno, Calif., leaving as deputy city manager and then spending a year and a half as county engineer for Madera County, Calif. He then served eight years as public works director and city engineer for the city of Eloy and two years as interim utility director for the town of Florence.
He has also done short stints as interim public works director for the city of Flagstaff and the town of Sahuarita, in southern Arizona.
Mr. Mitchell, who has a degree in civil engineering from Fresno State University, has been a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers for 33 years and holds professional engineer’s licenses in California and Arizona.
Mr. Mitchell will be the department interim director while the city does a national search for a new public works director.
The public works department oversees a $9 million budget that includes responsibility for construction and maintenance of all city streets, traffic signals, lights and signs, the purchase and maintenance of all city vehicles, the maintenance of all city buildings, a graffiti program, the city surplus property program and additional efforts, including an Adopt A Street program and the annual Household Hazardous Waste day.