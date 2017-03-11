Apache Junction officials thank residents, businesses for donations

Mar 11th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Roger Hacker, sponsorship/partnership programs coordinator for the city of Apache Junction, on March 7 showed a slideshow and thanked residents and businesses for donations made to the city. His presentation was made at the Apache Junction City Council meeting and included photos taken with the mayor. Above right, from right, Mr. Hacker thanked Mayor Jeff Serdy for donating to Apache Junction downtown beautification. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

From left, are Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly; Heidi McKee, representing the Valley Association of Leisure Service Directors, which donated to the Paws and Claws Care Center; and Mayor Serdy. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

From left are Chester Burgess, Nancy Burgess, Police Chief Kelly, Tess Nesser, Mayor Serdy and Jean Mathews, in a photo with people who donated to the Apache Junction Police Department’s ballistic helmet drive. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

From left are Councilwoman Robin Barker, representing the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News, which donated space in the newspaper to support the Thank Goodness It’s Friday, or TGIF, lunch program, and Mayor Serdy. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Individuals and businesses that donated money to the city of Apache Junction were thanked at the Apache Junction City Council’s March 7 meeting.

The council in late 2016 discussed and then directed city staff to recognize donors quarterly.

Roger Hacker, sponsorship/partnership programs coordinator for the city of Apache Junction, said there were 190 donations from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28 for a total of $23,000.

“We have excellent news tonight about the generosity of our community, of Gold Canyon, of the citizens and the residents who have given from their heart to help us address needs in our community where we do not have to use tax dollars to do that. This is a way to say ‘thank you,’” Mr. Hacker said to the council. “Because of these folks, great things are happening in our community.”

Those thanked were:

•P. L. Witek, Valley Association of Leisure Service Directors – Heidi McKee and Saul and Yuko Garnell, who all donated to Paws and Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Road.
•Jo Anne McBride Holtmann, Thomas A. Kelly, Lois Harmon, Jerrie and Larry Roberts, Jean Mathews, Chester and Nancy Burgess, Steven and Jeannine Daniel, Roger and Bonny Gebhart, Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp., Tess Nesser and Vicki Helm, police department officer safety, ballistic helmets.
•Apache Junction Walmart Supercenter – Kyle Johnson, manager, parks and recreation, to support families.
•Golden Vista RV Resort – Jan Miller, activities director, and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News, parks and recreation, healthy meals for students.
•Jeff Serdy, parks and recreation, downtown beautification.

“I want to add my thanks to every donation that’s been given and I want to thank the generosity of this community,” City Manager Bryant Powell said at the meeting.

Donations can be mailed to: Friends of Apache Junction, C/O Roger Hacker, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. He can also be reached at rhacker@AJCity.Net.

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie