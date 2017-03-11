Apache Junction officials thank residents, businesses for donations

Individuals and businesses that donated money to the city of Apache Junction were thanked at the Apache Junction City Council’s March 7 meeting.
The council in late 2016 discussed and then directed city staff to recognize donors quarterly.
Roger Hacker, sponsorship/partnership programs coordinator for the city of Apache Junction, said there were 190 donations from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28 for a total of $23,000.
“We have excellent news tonight about the generosity of our community, of Gold Canyon, of the citizens and the residents who have given from their heart to help us address needs in our community where we do not have to use tax dollars to do that. This is a way to say ‘thank you,’” Mr. Hacker said to the council. “Because of these folks, great things are happening in our community.”
Those thanked were:
•P. L. Witek, Valley Association of Leisure Service Directors – Heidi McKee and Saul and Yuko Garnell, who all donated to Paws and Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Road.
•Jo Anne McBride Holtmann, Thomas A. Kelly, Lois Harmon, Jerrie and Larry Roberts, Jean Mathews, Chester and Nancy Burgess, Steven and Jeannine Daniel, Roger and Bonny Gebhart, Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp., Tess Nesser and Vicki Helm, police department officer safety, ballistic helmets.
•Apache Junction Walmart Supercenter – Kyle Johnson, manager, parks and recreation, to support families.
•Golden Vista RV Resort – Jan Miller, activities director, and Apache Junction/Gold Canyon News, parks and recreation, healthy meals for students.
•Jeff Serdy, parks and recreation, downtown beautification.
“I want to add my thanks to every donation that’s been given and I want to thank the generosity of this community,” City Manager Bryant Powell said at the meeting.
Donations can be mailed to: Friends of Apache Junction, C/O Roger Hacker, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. He can also be reached at rhacker@AJCity.Net.
