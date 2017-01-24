Apache Junction Mounted Rangers horseback-riding lesson winners

Winners of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers essay contest for free riding lessons were recently chosen. From left are Maria Jones, instructor; and winners Bailey Furrow, Jack Ellis, Georgia Kostur and Teagan Russell.
“These are the lucky kids that won the free horseback-riding Lessons. For the ones that didn’t get selected, they will have a chance to apply again for the Aug. 15 selection. The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers do this twice a year – pay for riding lessons for four youths that go to Apache Junction schools. Our motto is Helping the Kids of Apache Junction,” Joan Felkner, Apache Junction Mounted Rangers public relations officer, said in an e-mail.
The organization holds a twice-yearly essay contest for students in grades four-12 in the Apache Junction Unified School District. The winners receive weekly horse-riding and horse-care lessons, which are paid for by the rangers, for three months. All equipment, including horses, is furnished. To enter, a student must write an essay stating why he or she should be chosen for the opportunity to learn about how to care for a horse as well as how to ride one.
Entries must include a cover letter with the student’s name, address, phone number, the name of the school the entrant attends and his or her grade level. Entries must also include a letter of consent from the entrant’s parent or guardian indicating they agree to provide transportation to and from the lessons.
Essays must be mailed to: Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, P.O. Box 699, Apache Junction AZ 85117. Youths who have applied before and were unsuccessful may reapply for consideration.
For more information, call Ms. Felkner at 480-288-6152.