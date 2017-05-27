Apache Junction Kiwanis helping students

Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction, “serving the children of the world, one child and one community at a time,” purchased for Peralta Trail Elementary School materials from the Scholastic educational programs (the choice of PTES) to assist them in their Title I reading program.
This was the third school in which we have provided support materials to enable the school to help foster confidence in their students by improving their reading skills. This program pursued by our elementary schools has been instrumental in encouraging our children to read thus increasing their prospects for a successful and happy life.
Kiwanis believes that helping our students through clubs such as: K-Kids grades 1-5, Builders Club grades 6-8, Key Club grades 9-12, Circle K college students and Aktion Club for adults with physical/mental handicaps helps to develop the next generation of leaders and responsible working adults. It is the members in these clubs who run and determine the course and activities of their clubs. Each club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction and chartered by Kiwanis International.
The schools and organizations that these clubs are associated with have a faculty member act as a liaison between their club and Kiwanis. The liaison faculty member represents their schools but it is the students who determine their club’s direction. This process allows for the students to practice leadership, learn cooperation in setting goals and realize the completion of these goals. Leadership, community service and accomplishments as early as the first grade is not a novel idea but is a goal of Kiwanis.
Kids need Kiwanis.
Editor’s note: Art Fesler-Butts is a member of the Kiwanis.