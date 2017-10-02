JoElle Hurns Apache Junction Food Bank’s executive director

The Apache Junction Food Bank’s executive director, JoElle Hurns, was hired in June and brings career-essential knowledge to the post, according to a press release.
Ms. Hurns has more than 20 years of experience in administration, marketing, public relations and event management. She served as the executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce for 10 years and was employed as a management analyst II for Clark County, Nevada, for nearly four years. During her time in northern Arizona and southern Nevada, she spent more than 25 years on nonprofit and civic boards such as the Colorado River Boys and Girls Clubs, United Way and Laughlin, Nevada, Town Board.
“On behalf of the Apache Junction (Food Bank) Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce JoElle’s appointment,” Gerry Hundt, past president of the food bank and the chairman of the selection committee, said in the release. “Her experience in nonprofit work and the government sector will provide the food bank with exceptional leadership for the future…. JoElle’s skills in media relations and communications are also valuable assets to our organization.”
Ms. Hurns has lived in Apache Junction for just over a year. She has successfully completed an initial list of objectives in her first 90 days. Those included assessing operations, becoming familiar with the food bank’s administration and financial status and getting to know key community leaders and stakeholders. Updating the organization’s strategic plan, rejuvenation the volunteer program and finding new funding opportunities are among her longer-term objectives.
To contact the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, for information about the organization and its services, go www.ajfoodbank.org or call 480-983-2995.