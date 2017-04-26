Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute class graduates

On April 18, Al Bravo, public information officer for the city of Apache Junction, fourth from left, presented certificates of achievement to Apache Junction residents who completed the city’s Citizen Leadership Institute. The presentation took place during the regular meeting of the Apache Junction City Council. CLI students attended classes to take part in a close-up and interactive forum in which they could better understand how the city’s government and municipal services operate. Among the topics and groups studied were the city’s criminal justice system, state government, education, the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, local news media, budgets, grants and the Apache Junction Water District. Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, sixth from right, posed for a photo with the 2017 graduates. The 2016-17 Citizen Leadership Institute (19th class) are, from left: Chris Rogalski, Brad Kelley, Nicholas Kelley, Mr. Bravo, Dave Hantzsche, Felicia Madrid, Thomas Becker, Mayor Serdy, James Garcia, Barbara Garcia, George Samara, Yvonne Coleman and Braden Biggs. Graduates not pictured are Linda Becker, Gary Karger and Carol Heesen.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com