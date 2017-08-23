Apache Junction business owner Vince Deadmond fishes in Mexico

Aug 23rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Photo special to the Independent

Vince Deadmond, one of the owners of the Best True Value Hardware, 237 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, fished this summer in Mexico. “Some of the best fly fishing of the year happens in August, along with the heat, humidity, heat rash, storms and wind. I was able to do a long weekend in Puerto Penasco during August. I had two days of fly fishing out of four,” Mr. Deadmond said. “With two days’ catch I had enough fish for a nice batch of smoked fish… I like to brine my fish for a minimum of four hours, over night is better, apple is a great wood to use for smoking fish. Brown sugar, sea salt, the cheapest orange drink I can find, lime, lemon and orange juice are all good to add to the mix. Along with some Old Bay Seasoning, garlic powder and one small bottle of Tabasco,” he said.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie