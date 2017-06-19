Anne Anderson one of 30 students to receive scholarship

Anne Anderson, who graduated from Apache Junction High School and is slated to attend Northern Arizona University, is one of 30 students to receive a Dorrance Scholarship, according to a press release.
The Arizona Community Foundation announced that Ms. Anderson and the other 29 Arizona students are the first in their family to attend college and will receive the scholarship award and program package, worth more than $100,000 over four years, to attend one of Arizona’s three state universities.
In addition to receiving tuition assistance, Dorrance Scholars are required to live on campus during their freshman year, attend monthly meetings with fellow scholars, perform volunteer service, register for and complete at least 12 credit hours each semester, and maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average.
The program supports a pre-college summer transition program, international study and travel, an innovative entrepreneurship experience and mentoring and tutoring.
The scholarship award is renewable for up to three years, for a total of eight semesters of full-time undergraduate study. Scholarships are renewed based on academic achievement and participation in program events and activities.
“This program affords students with financial need the opportunity to study at a university, study for a semester abroad, and graduate with little to no debt,” James Hensley, executive director of Dorrance Scholarship Programs at the Arizona Community Foundation, said in the release.
The Dorrance Scholarship Program, LLC funds are administered by the Arizona Community Foundation. To learn more about the Dorrance Scholarship Programs, visit www.dorrancescholarship.org.
The Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide nonprofit organization headquartered in Phoenix with five regional offices located outside of the metro area. Established in 1978 and certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with trust and endowment assets exceeding $825 million. Last year, ACF and its affiliates awarded $55 million in grants and scholarships to some 3,000 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. More information is available at www.azfoundation.org.