Allstate’s Christine Morrow honored for customer service

As a business leader and involved citizen in the Apache Junction area, Allstate exclusive agency owner Christine Morrow has been designated as an Allstate Premier Agency for 2017, according to a press release.
“The Premier Agency designation is not only about Christine’s successful business results,” Brent Wise, regional sales leader for Allstate, said in the release. “The honor also demonstrates her commitment to providing top-notch service to exceed customers’ expectations every day.”
The Allstate Premier Agency designation is given to 26 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country. The Premier Agency designation is awarded to Allstate agency owners who have demonstrated excellence in delivering an accessible, knowledgeable and personal customer experience while achieving outstanding business results.
The agency is at 850 S. Ironwood Drive Suite 120 in Apache Junction and can be reached at 480-982-2297 or http://al.st/2r3kpsq.
