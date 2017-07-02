Allstate Foundation awards $1,000 grant in Apache Junction at request of Sheri Shull

Allstate agency owner Sheri Shull recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support Friends of Apache Junction’s efforts to enhance the resources provided for residents of Apache Junction.
As a volunteer with Friends of Apache Junction, Ms. Shull joins thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country who aim to improve their communities by supporting important local causes, such as enhancing community resources, raising money for domestic violence programs and empowering youth to reach their full potential, according to a press release.
“As a small business owner … I see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing our area,” Ms. Shull said. “Giving back is tremendously rewarding and gives me a sense of purpose. I believe that when we help others, we can be a positive force for change in our communities, which is why I’m proud to support Friends of Apache Junction’s work. ”
Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed $400 million to support community nonprofits. In 2016, The Allstate Foundation gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.