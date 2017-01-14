AJUSD students of the month honored

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on Jan. 10 honored the December students of the month. They are, from left, Chance Grimes and Kailey McWilliams of Desert Vista Elementary School; Toby Cooper and Susana Martinez of Four Peaks Elementary School; Jacob Glazener and Morgan Wright of Peralta Trail Elementary School; and Derek Miller and Jaden Miner of Cactus Canyon Junior High School; and Elks Lodge No. 2349 Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack. In the back row are governing board members Mike Weaver, Christa Rizzi, Dena Kimble, Cami Garcia and Jodi Ehrlich; and students of the month Bobby Bauders and Jaydin Smith of Apache Junction High School.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com