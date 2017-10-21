AJPD’s Wesley Kelley Sons of the American Revolution officer of the year
(Photo from AJPD’s Facebook page)
From left, Sons of the American Revolution President Ed Koeneman on Saturday, Oct. 14, recognizes Apache Junction Police Officer Wesley Kelley as the Arizona Society Sons of the American Revolution’s Apache Junction Officer of the Year at a meeting in Mesa.
