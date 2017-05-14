Apache Junction Police Department recognizes volunteers with Wall of Honor

In honor of Volunteer Appreciation Week, the Apache Junction Police Department created a Wall of Honor in order to recognize the hard work and dedication by its generous volunteers. The Wall of Honor features hours donated in a given year and years of service by specific volunteers. Volunteers donate their time and talents, assisting the police department in such areas as the criminal investigation division, animal control, victim services, auxiliary patrol, the chaplaincy program and administration. In 2016, approximately 75 AJPD volunteers donated 11,350 hours of service, saving the city of Apache Junction $267,406. Individually, Volunteer Will Haynes worked more than 1,000 hours in 2016. As of March of this year, AJPD volunteers have donated 3,238 hours. Above, from left, are volunteers Donald Cope and Mr. Haynes with the Wall of Honor.